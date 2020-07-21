East Texas first responders adapt hurricane response plan amid COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “It has definitely added another complication to those plans because now we have to adapt,” Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks said.
That’s how he describes planning for a hurricane during a pandemic. Executive director of the American Red Cross serving East Texas Tammy Prater says they’re implementing new plans this year designed to keep people spaced out in a shelter.
“We are working across the country, our national organization and getting contracts with hotels, so that if possible, we could shelter in the hotel setting. That would be our absolute first priority and first preference,” Prater said.
Shelters for hurricane evacuees can often hold hundreds, if not thousands of people. Brooks says that won’t be the case this year in the event of an evacuation that brings people to East Texas.
“We’ve gotta have additional teams because our shelters actually may be more numerous this year,” Brooks said.
If hotels were used as shelters, Brooks says funds from the federal government would help cover it.
“Where we normally tended to open large shelters with thousands of people in them, we’re looking at opening shelters with only a maximum of 50 people in the shelter,” Prater said.
Despite the adjustments made this year, brooks says he’s confident in their new plan to keep evacuees both sheltered and safe.
“Nothing ever goes smooth, nothing ever goes according to plan, but I’ve just been impressed year after year at our ability to adapt and overcome issues that do arise,” Brooks said.
