East Texas family pleads for return of stolen 1923 Ford T-Bucket

“I literally froze in the middle of it. I was just at a lost for words. That thing has been there longer than I’ve been in the family. Just to think that somebody could just steal a tangible item that held so many memories. Not just the value of it being a car but the valuable memories that were instilled in it,” the younger Sanchez said. “That car is definitely a part of the family legacy. It’s not just a Ford. I hope that we can recover it — any part of it.”