DPS asking public for help in fatal Upshur County hit-and-run investigation

Suspect vehicle (Source: DPS)
By Christian Terry | July 21, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 7:21 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS is asking the public for help finding a suspect or suspects responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Upshur County.

According to DPS, the incident happened on July 17 at 11:22 a.m., and resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.

DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change.  The Dodge struck the back of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria causing the Ford to cross into the southbound lanes of traffic where it was struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer. The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving was transported to UT-Health – Tyler where he later died.

Person of interest in hit and run
Person of interest in hit and run (Source: DPS)

DPS would like the public’s help in identifying the individuals and vehicle shown in several pictures.

Hit and run person of interest
Hit and run person of interest (Source: DPS)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.

