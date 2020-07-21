DPS asking public for help in fatal Upshur County hit-and-run investigation

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS is asking the public for help finding a suspect or suspects responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Upshur County.
According to DPS, the incident happened on July 17 at 11:22 a.m., and resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.
DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The Dodge struck the back of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria causing the Ford to cross into the southbound lanes of traffic where it was struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer. The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.
The driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving was transported to UT-Health – Tyler where he later died.
DPS would like the public’s help in identifying the individuals and vehicle shown in several pictures.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.
