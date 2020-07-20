Winnsboro man killed in Hopkins County crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A man died at the scene of a crash in Hopkins County. The driver was Paul Stieber, 53, of Winnsboro. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers were notified Saturday of the fatal wreck on FM 1567 at approximately 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred about nine miles southeast of Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County.
The preliminary investigation indicates the 2014 Dodge 1500 Ram was traveling eastbound, left the roadway, the vehicle rolled on its side, and struck a tree.
Stieber was taken to West Oaks Funeral home in Sulphur Springs.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
