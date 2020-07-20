Tyler ISD set to consider proposal on school name policy in Monday board meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees are expected to continue their discussion of how to rename two high schools when they meet in regular session tonight. It is the first meeting since the board voted to change the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools last Thursday.
Tonight, board members are discussing a proposed change to the district's naming policy that was presented by Superintendent Marty Crawford. This is the second reading of the proposal, as required by law.
The proposed change would prevent the district from naming a school after a specific person, now and in the future, and outlines a plan for selecting new high school names.
The proposal says any new school name "may be named after patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for students or the community, a local, state, or national geographic area, or a person who has served the district or community directly"
The proposal says the public will be asked to nominate names, and from those the superintendent will select up to three recommended names for each school and present those to the school board. The board will then take action on the school names at a public meeting.
Regular session is set to begin at 7 p.m.
