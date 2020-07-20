Texas College names former Dallas Cowboy as school’s new head football coach

“I am excited about the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach of Texas College. Since we are not able to play any games this year, we will maximize our virtual capabilities to the fullest,” commented Coach Ellis. “I am looking forward to working with all the young men and meeting their families. We have a lot of work ahead of us; nevertheless, we are ready for the challenge to be successful on and off the field. Last, but certainly not least, I thank Dr. Fennell and his staff for entrusting me with this task.”