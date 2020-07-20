SFA football loses season opener with SWAC moving football to the spring

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The dominoes are starting to fall that could impact the SFA football season.
Monday afternoon the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced they would be moving their fall seasons to the spring. According to the SWAC release for football that would mean a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each member institution will play a total of six conference games with the option to play one non-conference game.
It is unclear if Alabama A&M would be willing to play SFA in a non-conference game but the two were set to open the fall season against each other. As of now the Southland Conference has not made any decision on moving to the spring.
The lumberjacks now only have one non-conference game and that is week 2 on the road at SMU.
The SWAC does not participate in the FCS playoffs so it is not a big hit on the playoff system but the recent announcement by the Colonial was.
Below is a full phone interview with SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.