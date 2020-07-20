East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… An area of low pressure over the NW Gulf of Mexico will continue to push moisture into East Texas through tomorrow increasing our rain chances. Our best chances for rain, area-wide, will be tomorrow late afternoon/evening. This will be caused by the tropical low over the Gulf...and as it moves farther west on Wednesday, our rain chances will diminish. Due to the rain on Tuesday, our temperatures will be cooler…only in the upper 80s to near 90. For Friday and Saturday, increased rain chances over the southern sections of East Texas will exist due to another tropical low/trough of low pressure moving over the NW Gulf of Mexico. Lower to middle 90s are then expected for the rest of the period. Lows should remain in the middle 70s. Rainfall totals over the next 3 days should remain at or below 1″ in most areas, but a few may see more. Have a great night.