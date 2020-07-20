More Lubbock travelers are starting to catch flights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the pandemic started in mid-March the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport saw a sharp decrease in passenger traffic.
New passenger traffic data reveals that despite the pandemic, more people are slowly starting to board planes again.
To demonstrate the drop in travelers compared to last year, here is some data:
- In April 2019, at least 42,000 people boarded planes. In April 2020, only 2,000 people boarded planes. That is a 95% decrease in passenger boarding traffic.
- In June 2019, at least 47,000 people boarded planes. In June 2020, at least 14,000 people boarded planes. That is a 69% decrease in passenger boarding traffic.
Despite the dramatic drop compared to last year, there has been a slow increase of travelers since the pandemic started in March.
From April to June there was a 26% increase in passenger boarding traffic.
Although, increased air traffic is good for the airport as a business executive director of aviation Kelly Campbell said federal funding through the CARES act has them covered for 12 months.
If you are considering traveling this summer, be sure to check the airline’s guidelines and cancellation plans. In addition, if you are going out of state, be sure to research that state’s expectations of masks or travelers.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.