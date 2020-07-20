Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies are expected for this afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 90s. Rain chances today are best for Deep East Texas. It looks like showers will move in for our southern counties first and they they will slowly move northward. As this wet weather progresses north, it will start to dissipate and become far more spotty in nature. Overnight, skies will dry out and we will cool to the mid 70s. Tomorrow be prepared for afternoon showers, cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures in the upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with lower rain chances. For Friday on through the weekend, expect a few spotty showers, partly clear skies, and low 90s.