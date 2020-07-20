Man who used kitchen scissors to rob Lufkin convenience store agrees to 12 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man who used a pair of kitchen scissors to rob a Lufkin convenience store back in January has agreed to a plea bargain deal of 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
Clifton Tatum, of Lufkin, appeared in Judge Paul White’s 159 Judicial District Court on Friday for a plea hearing. As part of the plea bargain deal, Tatum pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge.
The crime occurred at the Big’s convenience store located at 1203 S. Chestnut on Jan. 5.
“The store clerk said that a regular (though she did not know his name) came into the store and asked to buy beer that was not in the display cooler,” a Lufkin PD press release stated. “She had to go to the back of the store to get the beer. When she returned to the register area, she said, the man followed her around the counter.”
At that point, Tatum “aggressively” pulled out a sharp object and told the clerk, “Just cooperate.” He gestured for the store employee to put the beer in a bad and told her to open the registers. She did and put the money in the bag, along with the three packs of cigarettes that he had demanded.
“She said she then told him she had kids and didn’t want to be hurt, but he told her they were no longer talking. “She said he told her to go into the store’s freezer/cooler area and count to 100 before coming out. He left on foot toward East Denman Avenue.”
LPD officers reviewed the store’s surveillance footage, and it showed the incident just as the store clerk had described. They put out an image of the suspect, so other Lufkin PD officers could be on the lookout for him.
A Lufkin officer recognized the man in the video as Tatum, who is a registered sex offender.
Lufkin PD officers then went to a home where Tatum had been known to stay. While they were searching the area, they found a vacant house at 1011 Mitchell Avenue with an unsecured back door.
“Officers found Tatum inside the house less than an hour later. He was still wearing the same clothes and had several beers on the floor around him,” the press release stated. “Officers also found a pair of kitchen scissors that he apparently used to threaten the store clerk. They found an undisclosed amount of cash in his shorts pocket that matched what was taken from the register.”
Tatum was arrested for aggravated robbery and taken to the county jail.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.