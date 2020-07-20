Kilgore police detain two who allegedly robbed a home, threw gun away in shrubbery

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police say they responded to a robbery call on Saturday morning, ultimately arresting two men.
The call came from a residence on Saturday morning on Lawrence Street, and a post on the station’s Facebook pages says there was a large police response, as many officers were available due to the shift change occurring at that time.
After pulling a gun on the homeowner, police say the group fled in a red Mustang. Sgt. Callahan had staff respond to the scene using different routes in hopes of coming across the bandits before they escaped. They were located near a downtown church.
The group was detained, and during a search of the vehicle, officers say they found bullets and a clip to a Glock pistol, but not the pistol, itself. The senior sergeant sent staff into the nearby flowerbeds because he believed the criminals had most likely thrown the gun when they saw the police responding. After officers searched through the bushes, the pistol was located, which showed to be stolen from a Smith County burglary.
Two young males face “a slew of charges” for their criminal activity, police say, to include the following: Tampering with Evidence, Fail to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice (he didn’t want to tell who he was and he had a current warrant out for his arrest), Burglary warrant out of Smith County, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.
They were transported to the jail. Their identities have not been released.
