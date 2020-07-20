Homicide investigation underway after body found near Tyler State Park

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Exxon convenience store across from Tyler State Park on FM 14.
Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday morning that investigators are in the process of working the crime scene.
No further information was available as of 10:56 a.m. Monday.
Check back with KLTV. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
