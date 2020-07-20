Homicide investigation underway after body found near Tyler State Park

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found at a convenience store on FM 14. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass | July 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 11:03 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Exxon convenience store across from Tyler State Park on FM 14.

Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday morning that investigators are in the process of working the crime scene.

No further information was available as of 10:56 a.m. Monday.

