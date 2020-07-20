East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Very warm and humid conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the day today. An area of low pressure over the NW Gulf of Mexico will continue to push moisture into East Texas through tomorrow increasing our rain chances, not only for the rest of the afternoon/evening today, but through the day tomorrow as well. Our best chances for rain, area-wide, will be tomorrow. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the rest of the day today, into the early evening hours, then these showers and thundershowers will begin to increase over most of the area on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon hours. As the low weakens, our rain chances will diminish on Wednesday. For Friday and Saturday, increased rain chances over the southern sections of East Texas will exist. A few over northern areas, but most over southern. Due to the rain on Tuesday, our temperatures will be cooler…only in the upper 80s to near 90. Lower to middle 90s are then expected for the rest of the period. Lows should remain in the middle 70s. Rainfall totals over the next 3 days should remain at or below 1″ in most areas, but a few may see more. Have a great day.