Coaches, athletes, fans still waiting on UIL announcement

Fall sports seasons are supposed to start with camps on Aug.3. No UIL contests have happened since play was suspended mid March and later canceled for all spring sports. The UIL has been vocal that they do not wish to cancel any seasons. It is important to note that this year was supposed to be a celebration year with 2020 marking the 100th year of UIL football. Any delay would also effect volleyball, cross country and marching band and could have a ripple effect on winter and spring sports with students that compete with multiple teams.