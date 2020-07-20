Coaches, athletes, fans still waiting on UIL announcement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The UIL made no announcement on Monday despite the hope of coaches and rumors on social media over the weekend.
According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper, UIL Athletic Director Susan Elza stated that an announcement was eminent bu did not give a time line. That discussion took place in a webinar with athletic directors around the state which was part of the annual Texas High School Coaches Association meetings.
Fall sports seasons are supposed to start with camps on Aug.3. No UIL contests have happened since play was suspended mid March and later canceled for all spring sports. The UIL has been vocal that they do not wish to cancel any seasons. It is important to note that this year was supposed to be a celebration year with 2020 marking the 100th year of UIL football. Any delay would also effect volleyball, cross country and marching band and could have a ripple effect on winter and spring sports with students that compete with multiple teams.
Over the weekend speculation started of a possible announcement on Monday during the coaching school. Last Friday TAPPS announced that all their private schools could not resume strength and conditioning until September and would have a reduced season before starting the playoffs in all sports as planned.
There are over 200 games between TAPPS and UIL schools this year. Tenaha was set to play Tyler Grace and Brook Hill in back to back weeks.
“We have some fillers out there,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “I’ll be honest we might have to travel far. It is hard to get small schools to play us. We are having to get bigger schools because its hard to find someone that might lose to a DII school. Even those private schools are playing bigger schools than us.”
Jenkins is like most coaches keeping his eyes on the UIL and remaining hopeful.
“Our superintendent told me that it is going to be real simple,” Jenkins said. “We either are or we aren’t. It doesn’t matter what we stress about. You just control what you can control.”
Jenkins is hopeful that the season will take place and he thinks it is needed for the morale of the student-athletes.
