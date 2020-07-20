Argument at Mount Pleasant Walmart leads to gun being pulled

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A woman allegedly pulled a gun at Mount Pleasant’s Walmart after an argument between two people escalated Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A press release stated that officers with the Mount Pleasant responded to the Walmart store located at 2311 Jefferson at about 1:44 p.m. Sunday to check out a report of a woman with a gun.
“Through the course of this investigation, officers determined two ladies had an argument earlier in the store with another lady and a man,” the press release stated.
When the two groups approached the check-out area, the argument escalated. At that point, one of the people involved pulled out a gun, the press release stated.
After the Mount Pleasant officers arrived at the scene, they separated the parties involved in the argument, and the gun used was collected as evidence.
“This is an active investigation, and the case will be presented to prosecutors for further action,” the press release stated. “If you were present during the incident and have not been interviewed by MPPD, please contact the Investigations Unit at 903-575-4004.”
