Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 9-year-old boy

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris last seen in Holiday, Florida. The child may be with Haralampos Savopoulos. They may be traveling in a 2011, white Nissan Versa, FL tag number PCWH01. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/Z97q3BkBuN