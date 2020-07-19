Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today will be another hot and sunny summer day. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s and skies will stay partly to mostly sunny. There is a low rain chance today, mainly for our southern counties. Tomorrow, be prepared for mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and low 90s. More rain is expected for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday it looks like we will dry out and we will start to see a bit more sunshine. By the end of the workweek cloud cover will return as well as the chance for a few showers. Similar conditions will carry over into the start of the weekend.