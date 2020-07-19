Lufkin Little League mural lets community relive magical 2017, 2018 summers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texans can go to the corner of First Street and Frank Avenue in Lufkin to get a look at the latest mural to be painted in downtown.
The mural commemorates the Lufkin Little League All-Stars winning the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Championship at the Little League World Series and Junior League World Series.
The painting was commissioned by the Lufkin Landscape Task Force through private donations. It was painted by Byron Jones.
Below is a time lapse of the project that started in early May.
