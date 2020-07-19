Area volunteer fire departments battle 2 fires in Malakoff area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cedar Creek Lake area volunteer firefighters responded to two structure fires in the Malakoff area Sunday morning. One was at a single-story apartment building and the other was at a metal barn.
According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, the volunteers with PSFR were alerted about a structure fire near the Sonic restaurant in Malakoff at about 5:58 a.m, Sunday. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department units arrived at the scene first and found two multi-family, single-story apartments on fire.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue and the Trinidad and Southside volunteer fire departments also responded to the blaze, the Facebook post stated.
While the Southside VFW firefighters were at the scene, they were dispatched out to another structure fire on Highway 59, just before the county line.
“PSFR Engine 2 and Tanker 2 along with Malakoff’s Tanker responded from the Malakoff fire to assist Southside,” the Facebook post stated. “Units arrived on scene to find a metal barn that was already on the ground. "
The fire crews went to work immediately to put out the remaining fire.
“Both fires are under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal,” the Facebook post stated.
