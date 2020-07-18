Overton ISD will close administrative offices after employee tests positive for COVID-19

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - After an Overton ISD office employee tested positive for COVID-19, the school district has decided to close its administrative offices until further notice is given.
“The administrative offices will be closed until further notice and admin employees will be working from home,” a June 18 post on the Overton Independent School District stated. “All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone involved.”
According to the Facebook post, the employee and all admin workers will be self-quarantined as appropriate. It also stated that the protocols for the return to work will be strictly enforced.
you were in the admin offices last week, July 13-16, you also need to be aware of the possible contact and take appropriate precautions,” the Facebook post stated.
The post stated that OISD officials will continue to gather information from health experts and government agencies about the situation and will pass on all pertinent directives as they become available.
“OISD is not allowed to release names of specific employees, and your patience and understanding in this matter is appreciated,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.