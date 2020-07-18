NFL teams given Training Camp dates

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - NFL players know have an idea about the start of training camp.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisorrio all teams, except the Texans and Chiefs will start on July 28. Rookies are being asked to report to team facilities on July 21. Pelisorrio stated that the Texans and Chiefs will be reporting to camp on the 25th instead since the two are set to play in the season opener on Sept.10.
Through all of the off season players have been kept out of team facilities. Teams will not be traveling to camp this year. The NFL is requiring all camps to be held at them facilities.
Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee has remained in Houston looking to get over last year’s set back and move back up on the depth chart. The Lufkin native recently talked with KPRC in Houston.
“I am working on the small things, just route technique and things that I am good at,” Coutee said. “I am Just taking my game to the next level. just getting out here and getting back to the basics. Conditioning, anything I can get my hands on. Footwork. Just getting back into the groove of things. With all this stuff going on it is just really on you to get it done. We are working hard because it is on us and we have to hold ourselves accountable.”
