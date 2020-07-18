Nac’s AJ Johnson heading to Jacksonville College for basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - AJ Johnson only played one year at Nacogdoches High School, but the guard made an immediate impact.
Johnson, a first team all-district recipient, was third on the Dragons in scoring. The recent graduate had to deal with not having any senior showcases to attend due to COVID-19 while he looked for his college destination.
Through all of it he remained calm and confident that something would come up and he is heading to Jacksonville College, a member of Region XIV in the NJCAA.
“That was the biggest challenge,” Johsnon said. For a guy like me, an unsigned senior I was relying a lot on the senior showcases and with all the COVID in the air all of those got canceled. It was a big struggle. "
Johnson is hoping to get a degree in business management from a four year school and spend his time in Jacksonville starting a path to that goal. He is not the only basketball player in the family. His three sisters also play with two of them currently on the SFA team and one of them a year removed from SFA.
