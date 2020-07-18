Lindale police: Traffic at standstill after wreck on westbound side of I-20 near Jim Hogg Rd

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major wreck on the west side of Interstate 20 near Jim Hogg Road in Lindale has traffic at a standstill, according to police.
The wreck occurred Saturday morning.
“Please avoid this area for the foreseeable future as traffic is at a standstill,” a post on the Lindale PD Facebook page stated. “We will advise when the road is available again.”
There was no information on whether anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
