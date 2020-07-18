2020 Edom Art Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

EDOM Texas (KLTV) - The 2020 Edom Art Festival has been canceled.
Organizer Beth Brown said there are too many COVID-19 cases. She added that she didn’t want to host an event where there would be many vendors and visitors.
Although vendors told East Texas News this will have a negative effect on them and their businesses, some of them said Brown made the right call.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how this cancellation has caused the event to go virtual for the first time.
Nearly 60 artists lost the ability to showcase and sell their artwork all because of an invisible force. The pandemic led to canceling yet another event, leaving Randy Martin, a local artist, to pick up the pieces.
“Art shows was probably 60 percent of all of my sales. I generally do about six shows a year,” Martin said. “Edom Art Festival is one of my top two shows, so that was quite a blow to my income to lose that one.”
Brown said after she reached out to a medical professional this decision did not come lightly.
“I was crying. Yeah, it’s hard. I couldn’t take it lightly,” Brown said. “I’m not only making a decision for our artists’ incomes and our personal income here in the shop, but also for our town.”
This year’s event will now be going virtual for the first time and will begin and last throughout the month of October.
“I’m very excited about it because it’s something that’s new, exciting. I think the customers will be that way too since they’re not able to really get out and do as much as they want,” Martin said.
Brown describes how this decision impacts the town’s economy
“I want our artists to make money, and I want our town to make money,” Brown said. “The festival is a huge source of revenue for our little shops in our town.”
Another local artist, Kerian Massey, weighed in on the financial toll of the pandemic causing events to be canceled.
“We’re not going to make that big pocket of money that usually lasts you for the next couple of months,” Massey said. “We’ll be probably struggling quite a bit more from it.”
