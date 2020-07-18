East Texas bar owner back in business after fight with state

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas bar owner who took legal action against the state after having her business license suspended is back in business.
The Machine Shed in Gregg county has been at the forefront of the legal battle against the governor’s orders to keep bars and taverns closed.
Tee Allen's business doors are open again.
“We’re back in business. If I had to wait one more week, we would have never reopened,” she said.
Allen led a large group of Texas bar and tavern owners in several protests, even taking it to Austin earlier this month. The group objected to the governor’s orders to keep bars closed.
It was after that gathering that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended her license.
“They got me on July 4th. On Independence Day, they took my independence away,” Allen said.
“We were told we were going to be shut down in less than a day, what three hours. You’re trying to fight the governor for the right to your job back,” said Machine Shed cook Cory Ayers.
In legal action, her suspension was overturned, then she came up with a creative way to reopen.
She filed for a food and beverage permit.
“We have a full kitchen. As long as we’re selling 51 percent food to 49 percent beer, we’re a restaurant,” Allen said.
The message all through the fight has been the same.
“Your bills don’t stop. Your bills keep coming. Tee took a risk. She fought it she did great,” Ayers said.
“We’ll keep fighting for every other bar to get to open,” Allen said. “This is my business, and I have a right to it. I have a right to earn a living.”
