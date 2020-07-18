Businesses, property owners taking sides in debate over proposed overpass on Tyler loop

“We adamantly oppose the construction project because of the determinantal effect it will have on our daily operations and other businesses in the area,” a spokesperson for Brookshire Grocery Company stated. “As an essential business serving the East Texas community for more than 92 years, we have streamlined our operations to be able to best serve Tyler and the more than 150 communities that depend on our distribution center. We are proud to be part of the Tyler business community and hope the committee will recognize the serious impact this project would have on our continued operations and those of others businesses in this area.”