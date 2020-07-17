WATCH: ABC journalist talks about upcoming special about murder of young black man from Georgia

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC journalist Deborah Roberts spoke to KLTV anchor Sydney Shadrix about an upcoming two-hour special called “In the Cold Dark Night” that focuses on the story of Timothy Coggins’ on Friday.
According to a press release, the two-hour special was a joint effort by ABC News “20/20” and filmmakers with Lone Wolf Studios.
“Coggins, a young black man, was brutally murdered in 1983 in a small Georgia town due, in part, to his relationship with a white woman,” the press release stated. “When both state and local authorities stopped investigating and the Coggins family received threats to remain quiet, the case went cold for nearly 35 years.”
Then in 2017, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopened the cold case and eventually charged Frankie Gebhart and William Moore Sr. with Coggins’ murder, the press release stated.
“The filmmakers embedded in Spalding, County, Georgia, as these surprising new developments unfolded,” the press release stated.
‘In the Cold Dark Night” airs on ABC tonight at 8 p.m.
Click the video above to watch the full interview.
