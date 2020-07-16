Vendors struggle after farmers market temporarily closes

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Spring and summer months are ripe with farmers markets across East Texas, and just weeks after the Quitman’s Farmers Market got going, the pandemic triggered restrictions that forced them to temporarily close. Dawn Trammell and Rachel Pantusa are the ladies behind their town’s market, “my daughter and I actually started up the Quitman’s farmers market about 5 weeks ago. It’s new to Quitman but we were extremely successful the first couple of weeks,” said Trammell.
They saw over 175 customers their first Saturday and 150 on their second. Trammell explains a big reason behind getting the market started; “we found there were a lot of people still out of work. We wanted the people who did have homesteads or farms to be able to have an avenue to bring some of that extra money in to, you know, just keep the household going.”
You could once find everything from baked goods and fresh produce to hand crafted items, but once the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases began to climb, vendor Tina Buschbaum said, “we didn’t even earn half. There were probably half of the vendors there. It was kinda like ‘is this even worth our time to come do? And now what do I do with my eggs?”
A majority of the products sold at the farmers market are made fresh and without preservatives, so they don’t have a long shelf life. Without selling at the market, vendors have had to donate their extra products or it goes to waste. The surplus in products wasn’t the biggest issue.
“Saturdays at the farmers market were our best days income wise, so now that we don’t have that at the moment. That’s gonna affect us tremendously,” says Rachel Pantusa.
Pantusa helped her mother bring the Quitman’s Farmers Market to life and that’s where she sells her baked goods. Without that avenue of income, she’s had to take up extra jobs.
She tells us, “I’ve started cleaning houses, we’ve started mowing lawns, just anything to get extra income. But it’s really hard because now we’re working double or triple what we were working before just to try and bring in enough money to live on.”
Trammell says that shouldn’t be for long as they hope to re-open the market as soon as safely possible. Each lady also mentioned that although selling your products is a major part of the farmers market, the biggest thing they miss is getting to talk to their fellow vendors and customers.
