UT Tyler Cowan Center announces new season of performances

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -UT Tyler Cowan Center announced the 2020-2021 performance schedule. This season’s entertainment includes modern dance, concerts, and some of Broadway’s big hits.
Bret Baier distinguished lecture event Thursday, October 27, 2020 • 7:00 PM
Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 7:30 PM
Viva Momix Tuesday, February 2, 2021 • 7:30 PM
The Simon & Garfunkel Story Tuesday, February 16, 2021 • 7:30 PM
Schoolhouse Rock Live! Friday, February 26, 2021 • 10:00 AM & 12:30 PM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sunday, March 1, 2021 • 7:30 PM
An Officer And A Gentleman Saturday, March 20, 2021 • 7:30 PM
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Thursday, May 6, 2021 • 7:30 PM
Escape to Margaritaville – Special Event Wednesday, May 19, 2021 • 7:30 PM
Blue Man Group TBA Matinee & Evening
More information can be found at www.CowanCenter.org.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.