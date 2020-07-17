UT Tyler Cowan Center announces new season of performances

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -UT Tyler Cowan Center announced the 2020-2021 performance schedule. This season’s entertainment includes modern dance, concerts, and some of Broadway’s big hits.

Bret Baier distinguished lecture event Thursday, October 27, 2020 • 7:00 PM

Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 7:30 PM

Viva Momix Tuesday, February 2, 2021 • 7:30 PM

The Simon & Garfunkel Story Tuesday, February 16, 2021 • 7:30 PM

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Friday, February 26, 2021 • 10:00 AM & 12:30 PM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sunday, March 1, 2021 • 7:30 PM

An Officer And A Gentleman Saturday, March 20, 2021 • 7:30 PM

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Thursday, May 6, 2021 • 7:30 PM

Escape to Margaritaville – Special Event Wednesday, May 19, 2021 • 7:30 PM

Blue Man Group TBA Matinee & Evening

More information can be found at www.CowanCenter.org.

