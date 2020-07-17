Texas Education Agency approves online start to the school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today the Texas Education Agency (TEA) gave the okay for school districts to delay in-class teaching for up to eight weeks, leaving the decision to each individual district.
“Our framework ensures that there will be on-campus instruction available for all students who need it in the state of Texas, but at the same time we know we need to provide local schools flexibility to adapt to local health conditions,” says Mike Morath, TEA Commisioner.
School systems will now be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. Morath continues, saying, “this should give us time to work collectively, to flatten the curve on this epidemic. At the same time, if that it insufficient time, local school boards have the ability to adopt an additional four-week transition window, should that be necessary.”
Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall says he commends TEA and state officials for providing Texas districts the option to be flexible depending on their local health situations.
“We’ve been wanting local control. We’re gonna get that right now and quite frankly it’s up to us to work with our stakeholders, our medical community and our locally elected and county elected officials to make the right decision. And we can gather a task force very quickly to make the decisions that are right for us. I just applaud the decisions at the state level to allow us to make the decisions that work for us in Palestine,” says Marshall.
Funding will remain the same whether the district decides to go fully online or not. Those districts who feel they need the second round of four weeks must send in a waiver request for TEA board approval.
