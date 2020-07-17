TAPPS delays start of fall sports until October

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, the largest organization of private schools in Texas, has announced the delay of the fall sports schedule.
In a virtual meeting on Friday TAPPS leaders said strength and conditioning workouts will not resume until Sept.8. The regular season of Football was set to start Aug.27-29. Now the first games will not take place until Oct. 1-3. TAPPS leaders said they are keeping the state championships as planned to take place Dec. 4-5.
Volleyball matches can begin Sept.21 and fall soccer matches can begin on Sept.28. TAPPS had previously rejected a proposal to flip-flop the fall and spring seasons.
This will leave several East Texas schools without pre-district opponents at this time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.