2 injured in Flint shooting

2 injured in Flint shooting
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in Flint (Source: Alonzo Small)
By Nahum Lopez | July 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 10:12 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are injured following a shooting in Flint early Friday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Frederick Circle. They found two gunshot victims and were able to stabilize them until EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to a Tyler hospital.

According to the press release, a woman was shot in the arm and she is in good condition. A man was shot several times and is having surgery.

Names of the involved are not being released.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.