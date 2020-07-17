2 injured in Flint shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are injured following a shooting in Flint early Friday.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Frederick Circle. They found two gunshot victims and were able to stabilize them until EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to a Tyler hospital.
According to the press release, a woman was shot in the arm and she is in good condition. A man was shot several times and is having surgery.
Names of the involved are not being released.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.