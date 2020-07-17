TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a nice, pared-down cobbler that’s easy to make, and makes just enough for two or three people to enjoy for a day or two. If you are feeding a crowd, double it and enjoy.
Simple summer-berry cobbler by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup plain flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups sliced fresh fruit, like strawberries or peaches, or whole smaller berries (Or, use a 12 ounce bag of frozen fruit)
(Note: when using peaches, I like to add 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger. I frequently add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to my cobblers, as well)
Method:
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Put the butter in a 9″ baking dish or a deep pie plate. Place in oven to melt butter. Remove when melted.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients and then add milk. Whisk until the batter is smooth.
Pour the batter into the melted butter in the pan, then top with the fruit. If desired, top the cobbler with some cinnamon sugar.
Bake for about 50 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown around the edges.
Serve warm or at room temperature; it’s amazing with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or some cold whipped cream.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.