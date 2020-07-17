Nacogdoches police arrest 2nd suspect in alleged pistol-whipping incident on Marty Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested a second suspect in an incident that occurred back in June in which two people were pistol-whipped at a residence in the 2100 block of Marty Street.
Kadedric Kentrell Davis was arrested on warrants related to the June 12 incident on Thursday. He is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, a state jail felony theft of a firearm charge, a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge, and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge.
Collectively, Kadedric Davis’ bond amount has been set at $49,000.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report for June 13, NPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 2100 block of Marty Street at about 7:53 p.m. on June 12.
Two individuals were leaving the area on foot when NPD officers got to the scene. When the officers tried to make contact with them, they fled, the media report stated.
One man was quickly detained by the NPD officers, and they recovered a stolen gun from him, the media report stated. The officers learned that Dakenyon Dwayne Davis, the suspect who was detained, had struck the two victims with the pistol, leaving visible injuries.
Dakenyon Davis was found to be a convicted felon, and the NPD officers also learned that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from San Augustine County. He was also allegedly in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, the media report stated.
Dakenyon Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, Class A misdemeanor evading arrest or detention, Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and a warrant out of San Augustine County.
Collectively, Dakenyon Davis’ bond amount was set at $145,000, and he is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail.
Sgt. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said NPD detectives identified Kadedric Davis as a second suspect in the case three days after the alleged incident occurred.
