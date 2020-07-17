Nacogdoches police arrest 2nd suspect in alleged pistol-whipping incident on Marty Street

Kadedric Kentrell Davis was arrested on warrants related to the June 12 incident on Thursday. He is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, a state jail felony theft of a firearm charge, a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge, and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge.