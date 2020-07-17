EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start, but once again there’s a nice breeze that will stick around through the day. Expect partly cloudy skies today and a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 90s, but have dropped just enough that no heat advisory will be in effect for East Texas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend. A very slight chance for a pop up shower Saturday afternoon, but any activity will be few and far between. Expect temperatures this weekend to reach the lower to mid 90s each afternoon. Next week, slight chances for rain will return to the forecast with pop up showers expected each afternoon. They will be hit or miss, but at least a few areas will see rain in the coming week.