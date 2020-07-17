Marshall police arrest 7th, 8th suspects in ‘planned fight’ that resulted in shooting death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the “planned fight” at Bella Wyatt Park which resulted in the shooting death of a man.
Jerrold Deshane Maze, 18, and Antonio Kimtrail Robinson, 19, both of Marshall, are charged with riot participation. Both were arrested Thursday and are being held on $100,000 bonds.
Jaquavious Robinson, 17, was also arrested Thursday, according to a previous report. He is the accused shooter who killed Demarcus Sheppard. Sheppard died on June 23.
Marshall police confirmed Maze and Antonio Robinson were determined to be a part of the planned fight.
Police previously arrested Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, Jacarrion De’Juan Green, 18, Javaon Henry Van, 21, and John Henry Van, 21, III, and Kristofer Anthony Johnson, all of Marshall.
According to Johnson’s probable cause affidavit, police responded to the shooting at 8:24 p.m. on June 15. When they arrived, several vehicles and people left the park quickly. Officers found Sheppard in the park lying face down on the grass by the basketball court with a gunshot wound to the neck.
According to the affidavit, an investigation determined there were several people shooting at each other in the park, and Sheppard was shot by one of the people participating in the shooting. Police also learned two homes had been struck by bullets.
The affidavit states Johnson was one of several who met at a home on Forest Terrace. The witness said everyone at the home showed a gun and took it with them to the park to fight. The affidavit states Johnson is a brother of Javaon Van and John Van and a member of the “ATM” gang.
