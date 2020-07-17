Marion County Courthouse renovation ahead of schedule

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The historically designated Marion County Courthouse is in the process of being restored to its original glory, with a few modern amenities like air conditioning.
Joe R. Jones Construction has been working on the project, according to Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur.
“Ahead of schedule and under budget thus far. We should wrap up the restoration project sometime this fall,” LaFleur said.
The budget is about $5.7 million, most of which was a grant; also, the county raised a million for the project.
“So we started the actual deconstruction of the courthouse last June, so we’re a year and a month into it,” LaFleur said.
Concrete has been poured outside. And inside:
“They’re doing all the finishing touches on all this beautiful woodwork,” LaFleur said.
And, of course since photos back then were black and white, finding the correct old paint colors was no easy feat. The Texas Historical Commission sent an expert to help.
“They actually excise all the different layers and they cut some out and send it off to a lab and actually peel each layer back until they get to the original one,” LaFleur said.
The judge says construction has been taking place in three stages.
“They started in the basement and worked their way up to the second floor and now they’re up here. That’s why there’s no paint on these walls and none of this stuff is stained yet,” LaFleur said.
And the outside is pretty much complete, also ahead of schedule. Workers cleaned with:
“Like an acid wash and they replaced any brick or mortar that was damaged or just not there,” LaFleur said.
The third floor courtroom still has a way to go, and the bench waits patiently to take its place at the front of the courtroom. Judge LeFleur is honored to be serving while the renovation is taking place.
“So we’ve been basically trying for this for twenty years, and to be a part of it is just phenomenal,” LaFleur said.
And once complete the district judge will share the courtroom with Judge LaFleur who looks forward to be firmly seated in the modernized past.
Judge LaFleur says the project was scheduled to take 25 months, but at the rate they are going it should be complete in only 17 months.
