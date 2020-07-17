Lufkin Panthers move forward with workouts, plans for fall camps

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With districts in major cities delaying extracurricular activities until late September, the reality of a UIL fall sports calendar starting on time is fading.
As of Friday afternoon, there has not been an official announcement by the UIL. Until that announcement comes. Lufkin High School head football coach Todd Quick said the football and volleyball programs will work out as if they have a normal start.
Fall camps are scheduled to begin Aug. 3.
