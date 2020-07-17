Longview police arrest man who allegedly sexually assaulted 12-year-old child

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child.
Topher Stout, 40, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Oasis Drive in reference to a report of a sexual assault. After the Longview PD officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Stout and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
“Longview police detectives are still investigating this case,” the Facebook post stated.
