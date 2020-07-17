Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The rest of the afternoon/evening will be hot and sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. There is a very low chance for rain in Deep East Texas later on today. If anything, it will just be a light shower. Overnight we will cool to the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be the start of a toasty weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the mid 90s and skies will be clear and sunny. Keep in mind that even though the thermometer is reading in the mid 90s, the humidity will make it feel much warmer outside. If you have outdoor plans, be sure you are staying hydrated and you are taking breaks in the shade. Monday will be very similar, with hot temps and clear skies. By Tuesday a new trend will move into our area and will stick around for the rest of the work week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will warm to the low to mid 90s. However, in the later part of the day additional cloud cover will move in we have a chance for a few spotty showers.