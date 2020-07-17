Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We are in store for another sunny and warm day as afternoon highs will once again range in the lower to middle 90s. For the first time in a while, no active Heat Advisories are in effect for East Texas, but please continue to stay hydrated and not to spend too much time outside during the heat of the day as heat index values will still make it feel like 100 degrees or greater. A few showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will be possible in Deep East Texas this afternoon but most of the area will stay dry today. More stray showers will be possible in extreme Deep East Texas over the weekend, but most of us won’t be so lucky to catch a shower during the afternoon. Better chances for rain arrives throughout the entire next workweek as showers and thundershowers will develop along a sea breeze in the late morning/early afternoon hours and push north through East Texas into the early evening hours before falling apart. The further south you live, the better shot you have at seeing rain each day. Those that get the rain will certainly enjoy a nice break from the heat that day, while areas that trend drier will remain in the lower to middle 90s in the afternoon.