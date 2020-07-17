Athens teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A teacher with Athens ISD has turned herself in on criminal charges following the investigation into her alleged relationship with a student.
Kaitlynn Bethany Kirkland, 24, is charged with improper relationship with a student and tampering with evidence. She was arrested on the charge Friday and has posted a collective bond of $14,500.
Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill said the case was initially reported in November 2019. He said the report alleged a high-school had a relationship with Kirkland. Police sent physical evidence to a lab and they just received the lab report back.
Hill said the lab results point to an inappropriate relationship between Kirkland and the student and Kirkland turned herself in to authorities on Friday.
Hill said the tampering charge comes from Kirkland trying to “make inaccessible” evidence that pointed to her involvement with the student.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.