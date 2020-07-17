Lindale caretaker accused of ripping off disabled clients while they napped

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly couple she had been hired to care for, an arrest affidavit says.
Crystal Lynn Coomer, 41, of Lindale, is in the Smith County Jail after being arrested for two counts of abuse of the elderly/disabled, each with a bond amount of $250,000, as well as for a parole violation.
The affidavit says that an “elderly and disabled” couple needed weekend caregiving assistance. The wife checked the Next Door - Neighbors app for a caretaker to hire, and ultimately hired a woman named McKayla; that woman was actually Crystal Coomer using an alias, police say.
The woman who hired Coomer said that she discovered Coomer taking her iPad when she believed the couple was napping. When she checked her Ipad later, she found charges to a Tyler hotel in the amount of several hundred dollars. She also was alerted by Chase that her husband’s debit card had been charged over $400 at Walmart, and over $70 at a convenience store.
Police investigators checked surveillance video at Walmart and the convenience store, and the person in both of those videos from the time the card was used appears to be Coomer.
The couple said their safe was also missing money, and the $345 cash the man had in his wallet was gone, as well.
Coomer is in the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.