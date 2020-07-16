Wills Point adopts beekeeping ordinance spurred by local growth of hobby

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Wills Point has adopted a beekeeping ordinance.

The ordinance sets general guidelines for safety, such as limiting the number of hives on property, requiring registration and occasional inspections, and requiring a source of water near the bees. It was adopted in the city’s July 14 council meeting. Click here to visit the city’s website.

