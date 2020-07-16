What’s next for schools? An information roundup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With school doors to open next month for the first time since April, many families are wondering what that will look like. Local and state education leaders have been working on plans all summer. The Texas Education Agency is holding weekly conversations by phone with superintendents. Parents and staff have filled out multiple surveys. It is a small-step-by-small-step process with information being updated often.
Districts were first asked to consider their calendars for the upcoming school year. Each district decided what was best for their students. The options were to move up the start date to allow more days out of school due to the virus, keep the start date and build in more time off at the end of the year, or keep their calendars the same. Typically, calendars are voted on a year in advance, so this change is a significant one. Many districts surveyed parents and staff to learn their preference before deciding.
Districts can choose to offer three forms of schooling: online only, in-class only, or a hybrid of the two.
Included in the information is a face covering requirement for students over 10 years old, eating lunch at desks instead of in a cafeteria, spacing desks 6-feet apart where possible, installation of shields between bathroom sinks and other places where the 6-foot spacing isn’t possible, and extra hand sanitizing and hand washing stations in each building. Read more here.
Some districts also dropped uniform requirements in order to help those financially affected by the pandemic
TEA has also asked superintendents and district technology leaders to collect information about the status of internet access their students have.
Meanwhile, many educators and even a state representative is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to postpone STAAR testing for the 2020-2021 school year.
With teachers being asked to return to the classroom, there is concern about the number of substitute teachers that could be needed. TEA guidelines call for any teacher exposed to COVID-19 to stay off campus for up to two weeks.
Social distancing while transporting students to school is another hurdle for school districts. The TEA released guidelines that require masks for everyone on board, thorough cleaning and sanitization after each route is completed, and keeping windows open.
And finally, thoughts have turned to the impact of COVID-19 closures on student learning. The TEA released free end-of-the-year testing that parents can give children.
KLTV and KTRE hosted a roundtable discussion with nearly 20 of our superintendents to get their thoughts and plans for the upcoming school year. You can watch that here
