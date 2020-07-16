Gregg County health official discusses ‘viral cloud’, which masks are best for reducing spread of COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - More retailers across the country are making it mandatory to wear a mask inside their stores, but is one mask better than another? KLTV talks to the Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne about masks and what Dr. Brown calls the “viral cloud.”
Dr. Lewis Browne says in a public space, everyone should wear a mask, but he recently realized there is a type of mask in use that might not help protect others very well.
“I’ve been watching people wearing some of the face masks, and there’s one that’s a nice looking face mask that has a little valve in the middle of it. That valve is interesting. When you breathe in the valve closes. So it protects you from getting anything. But, when you breathe out, the valve opens,” Browne said.
He says with the valve there’s no filtration of exhalation.
“You can actually exhale a little bit more particles than if you’re wearing a regular face mask that doesn’t have the valve. I’m kind of discouraging that. It will protect you, but it won’t protect the other people,” Browne said.
Browne says it’s best if everyone in a group setting has a non-valved mask.
“Person A and Person B are both wearing it is the best protection. If only one person does it, it does offer some protection that’s not as good as the other. Because again you’re trying to knock down all these particles that people are breathing out and coughing and sneezing,” Browne said.
He uses the term:
“Viral cloud or just this respiratory cloud,” Browne said.
...As a description to help people visualize what could be floating around out there.
“Think about this: When you’re on a cold day and you breathe out, you can see that steam coming out. And that’s actually water droplets that you’re excreting out of your lungs and your airway and you can see that visibly, and that’s that kind of viral cloud I’m thinking about,” Browne said.
And, he says that could be pushed farther out when someone exhales through a small opening in a vented mask. Browne said in a room with no air movement, the cloud could hang over an hour, but if:
“There’s not people around you, there’s no viral cloud,” Browne said.
Browne also adds that in buildings with air conditioning, which is pretty much everywhere in East Texas, air re-circulation will disperse or filter out the viral cloud. And outside it generally disperses pretty quickly.
