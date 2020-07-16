WATCH: Tyler ISD board to hold meeting on renaming Robert E. Lee, John Tyler campuses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss and possibly take action on changing the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School.
The special meeting will be held in the Dr. Jack L. Davidson Conference Center at the Jim Plyer Instruction Complex, which is located at 804 Glenwood.
According to the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the Tyler ISD board of trustees will go into executive session to discuss the possible name changes.
After the board re-convenes from executive session, there will be time set aside in the meeting for “public participation.” The only action item on the agenda is discussing and possibly taking action on changing the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School.
The Tyler ISD board members will also be discussing what the possible name changes will cost the school district.
Under the Administrative Recommendation section of the agenda, it states, “The administration recommends the board resolve this issue.”
Tyler ISD Board president Wade Washmon announced the special called meeting at a brief press conference on Sunday night.
“After much prayer and consideration, I’ve decided to address this topic head-on with a board courageous enough to take action and with the support of numerous local leaders and legends,” Washmon said during the press conference.
Washmon said that over the past few weeks, he and the other board members have had the opportunity to hear from the community about people’s wishes for the names of Tyler ISD’s two flagship high school campuses.
“The names of our high school campuses, gifted to us by previous generations, have become the source of much debate and consternation,” Washmon said. “Candidly, it is also becoming an increasingly bigger stumbling block for us as a district to achieve positive student outcomes and toward our efforts to foster unity as a city.”
The Tyler ISD board president said individual school board members have been hearing from small groups of people from all walks of life and parts of Tyler. He said they wanted to get feedback from a large cross-section of the community.
Washmon said Tyler ISD officials must look at this issue objectively.
“Objectivity must permeate our thought processes and decisions,” Washmon said.
He added that the objectivity he mentioned must also be applied to John Tyler High School, and the decision to re-name that campus should be made using the same criteria used to make the decision to re-name Robert E. High School. He explained that while John Tyler didn’t help the Confederacy on the local, he served as a member of the Confederate Congress and that Lee answered to that legislative body as the commanding general of the Confederate Army.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.