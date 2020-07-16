WATCH: Robert E. Lee senior tells how her class voiced their opinion on the name change

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Sarae Sinville joined East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons to share her perspective on the possible Robert E Lee High School name change.
Sinville acknowledged that this is not the first time the name change idea has come up, and that her classmates have used the power of social media to get their message out. She said “you don’t have to agree” and recognizes that everyone is “entitled to their own opinion”.
Thursday at 6 p.m. the TISD school board will vote on a name adjustment for Robert E Lee and John Tyler.
