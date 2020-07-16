Vendors discuss financial impact as Quitman Farmers’ Market postpones due to COVID-19

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Spring and summer months are ripe with farmers’ markets across East Texas. In Quitman, many farmers, ranchers, and other vendors are waiting to hear when they’ll have the next opportunity to buy and sell goods.
The Quitman Farmers’ Market was open only four weeks before the spread of COVID-19 triggered restrictions that forced the market to temporarily close.
“The first week we had 172 people come through. The next week, it was a little bit less,” said Dawn Trammell. “As soon as the virus started ramping back up, it just dropped to nothing.”
Trammell and her daughter started the farmers’ market, but she also represents 7 Acres Homestead, where she sells eggs, homemade bread, jellies and jams, and canned vegetables.
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke with Trammell and other vendors who frequent the farmers’ market about the impact COVID-19 has on their respective businesses.
